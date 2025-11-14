Reviewing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) & Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) and Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Taylor Devices and Dover, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dover 0 5 7 0 2.58

Dover has a consensus target price of $211.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Dover’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dover is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Dover shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 20.04% 14.90% 13.00% Dover 28.37% 17.62% 9.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Devices and Dover”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $44.59 million 3.06 $9.41 million $2.85 15.22 Dover $7.92 billion 3.19 $2.70 billion $16.26 11.32

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices. Dover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dover beats Taylor Devices on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market. This segment offers manual and power clamp, rotary and linear mechanical indexer, conveyor, pick and place unit, glove port, and manipulator, as well as end-of-arm robotic gripper, slide, and end effector; winches, hoists, bearings, drives, and electric monitoring system; and radio frequency and microwave filters and switches, and signal intelligence solutions. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment offers component, equipment, and software and service solution enabling safe storage and transport of fuel, cryogenic gases, and hazardous fluids, as well as operation of retail fueling and vehicle wash establishment. The company's Imaging & Identification segment provides precision marking and coding, product traceability equipment, brand protection, and digital textile printing equipment and solution, as well as related consumable, software, and service to packaged and consumer goods, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, fashion and apparel, and other end-market. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pump, connector, flow meter, fluid connecting solution, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. The company's Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment manufactures refrigeration system, refrigeration display case, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer door, and brazed plate heat exchanger for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

