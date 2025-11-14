Contrasting Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elio Motors and XOS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XOS $51.54 million 0.42 -$50.16 million ($5.85) -0.42

Risk and Volatility

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

Elio Motors has a beta of 14.44, meaning that its stock price is 1,344% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elio Motors and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 XOS 1 2 1 0 2.00

XOS has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A XOS -91.56% -147.93% -48.78%

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

