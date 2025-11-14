Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s current price.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 137,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $841.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13,501.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

