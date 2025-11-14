Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 167,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,221. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

