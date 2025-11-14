ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Critical Survey

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BigBear.ai and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 1 2 2 0 2.20 ExlService 0 1 4 0 2.80

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.47%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and ExlService”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $158.24 million 17.48 -$295.55 million ($1.42) -4.46 ExlService $2.03 billion 3.13 $198.30 million $1.47 27.17

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -274.70% -26.11% -12.37% ExlService 11.91% 25.60% 15.03%

Summary

ExlService beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

