Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.69.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.11. The company had a trading volume of 369,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,076. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.