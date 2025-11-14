2,057 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

