Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.1050, with a volume of 3599578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,225.08. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,749,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,298,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,299,000 after buying an additional 18,820,542 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 20,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,721,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

