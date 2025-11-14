Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Down 22.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) traded down 22.7% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hilton Food Group traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 495.50. 3,336,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 477,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 665.

In other news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 650.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 785.69. The firm has a market cap of £436.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

