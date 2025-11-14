Barrington Research Weighs in on CuriosityStream Q2 Earnings

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Barrington Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for CuriosityStream in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 806,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.80. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is presently -355.56%.

Insider Activity at CuriosityStream

In related news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,233,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,486. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $73,639.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at $174,762. This represents a 29.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,661. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 112.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385,534 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

