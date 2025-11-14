Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 197.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.