Boston Partners Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,566 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 914.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,656 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,195,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 174,891 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,127,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 261,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Janus International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 96,851 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $148.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.