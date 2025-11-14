Boston Partners Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 220.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 934,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 101,214 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 42.7% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 135,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 56.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.7%

LBRDK stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 105.04%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

