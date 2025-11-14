Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 378,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 229,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,505. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $7,478,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,351.36. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 296,430 shares of company stock valued at $40,444,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 4.5%

ELF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

