denkapparat Operations GmbH Has $315,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 415,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 233,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. The trade was a 7.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

