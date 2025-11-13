Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,761,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,372 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,390,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334,780 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 29,189,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,640,000 after purchasing an additional 808,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,685,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,768,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,450. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -161.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

