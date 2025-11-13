denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 274.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $297,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853.50. This trade represents a 95.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,811.36. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,202. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Pegasystems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.