Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.52 and traded as high as GBX 320. Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 316, with a volume of 312,098 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Water Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Water Intelligence currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 316.52. The stock has a market cap of £53.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

