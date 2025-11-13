Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.32 and traded as high as GBX 41.49. Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 40.50, with a volume of 710,075 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topps Tiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 51.33.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

Topps Tiles Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £78.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.32.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

