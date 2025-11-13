COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $33.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDP. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,999,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,999,000 after buying an additional 205,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,241,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,911,000 after acquiring an additional 741,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,566,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,630,000 after acquiring an additional 253,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.