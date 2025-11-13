Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Shares of GRPN opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 0.48. Groupon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.93). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 383.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

