Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDW. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Redwire from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Redwire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDW

Redwire Stock Performance

Insider Activity

RDW opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Redwire has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. bought 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $199,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,980.88. The trade was a 6.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Redwire by 32.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Redwire by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Redwire by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.