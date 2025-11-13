Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) versus Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Critical Comparison

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hf Foods Group and Top Wealth Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion 0.10 -$48.51 million ($0.86) -2.67 Top Wealth Group $4.50 million 0.72 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Top Wealth Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hf Foods Group.

24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hf Foods Group and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hf Foods Group -3.71% 8.01% 3.33% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hf Foods Group and Top Wealth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hf Foods Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Top Wealth Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hf Foods Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.35%. Given Hf Foods Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Risk and Volatility

Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Wealth Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hf Foods Group beats Top Wealth Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hf Foods Group

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Top Wealth Group

(Get Free Report)

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.