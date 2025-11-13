Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.30. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 113,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Educational Development worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

