Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.91 and traded as low as GBX 9.85. Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.05, with a volume of 461,593 shares changing hands.

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Scancell alerts:

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (1.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scancell

About Scancell

In other news, insider Martin Diggle bought 3,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £283,500. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.