Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.63 and traded as high as GBX 11.20. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 10.60, with a volume of 588,940 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.63. The firm has a market cap of £94.45 million, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

