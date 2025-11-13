Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.06 and traded as low as C$18.30. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 27,044 shares.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.06.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

