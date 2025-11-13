Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of -687.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

