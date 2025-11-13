Forsta AP Fonden Buys 13,400 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of HubSpot worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in HubSpot by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 8,665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after buying an additional 97,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,175,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $394.57 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.01 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.05 and a 200 day moving average of $523.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,932.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

