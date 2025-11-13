denkapparat Operations GmbH Buys Shares of 2,776 W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 14.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.R. Berkley

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

