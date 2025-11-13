Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Insider Sells $1,029,168.00 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) insider Renee Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $96,078,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 989,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 112,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

