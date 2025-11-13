Boston Partners Acquires 144,680 Shares of Knife River Corporation $KNF

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of Knife River worth $31,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KNF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

