D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

