iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,721 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF accounts for about 1.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,744,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

