iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Stake Cut by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,952 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

