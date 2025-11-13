D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 31,373 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.28 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

