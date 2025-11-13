D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $598,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

