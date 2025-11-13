Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $57,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 633.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $294.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

