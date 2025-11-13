Insider Selling: Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Sells $922,110.50 in Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 44,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $922,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,757,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,877. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 810 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $16,467.30.

On Friday, November 7th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,182,804.42.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.96 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.50%.Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 6.2% in the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

