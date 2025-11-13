Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Datadog by 679.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 205.8% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 3.5%

DDOG opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.77, a PEG ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.97. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,417,376.20. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,489,813 shares of company stock worth $205,390,637 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.