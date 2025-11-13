D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 31,720 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,275,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,574,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

