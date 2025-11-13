First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.33 to $54.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

