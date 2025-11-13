First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.52 and a beta of 1.73.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
