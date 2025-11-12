Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 53,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VNQ stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

