Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 19,057 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IVE opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $211.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

