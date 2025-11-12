MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 6.1% increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

MSA Safety Incorporporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $160.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.79. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

