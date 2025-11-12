Northland Capmk Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for APEI

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Capmk analyst L. Horton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APEI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Public Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,894 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter worth $6,723,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Public Education by 76.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 111.1% in the second quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

