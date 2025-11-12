Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.48. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 249,222 shares trading hands.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 million, a P/E ratio of 150.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

