enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of enGene from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on enGene from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 365,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,681. enGene has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $474.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter worth $38,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

