B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.00. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 27,853,527 shares changing hands.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

