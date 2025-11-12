Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.75 and traded as low as C$23.54. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$23.54, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Currency Exchange International from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Currency Exchange International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$146.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Currency Exchange International Corp operates as a money service business and provides currency exchange, wire transfer, and cheque cashing services at its locations in the United States and Canada. The company earns maximum revenue from the United States of America. The company earns revenue in the form of Commission and Fee income.

